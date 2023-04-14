WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Johnston man will serve jail time on child pornography charges.

Kenneth Ruble, 25, was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Thursday to six months in jail and five years of probation. He will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Ruble pleaded guilty plea to felony charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to an indictment in the case, the crimes happened during the spring of 2021. They involved images of nude children between the ages of 6 and 12.

Ruble was also ordered to undergo mental health treatment and is not allowed to use electronic devices as part of his probation.