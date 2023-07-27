WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man is facing charges stemming from a 2021 hit-and-run accident that seriously hurt a husband and wife.

Pete Paul Urik was arraigned on several charges including tampering with evidence and two counts of leaving the scene, according to a spokesperson with the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was arrested on a secret indictment Wednesday. His bond was set at $10,000 with electronically monitored house arrest should he post it.

The charges stem from the investigation into the 2021 New Year’s Eve crash on Corey Hunt Road in Bristol. Troopers say David Fisher and his wife Leona were on their scooters headed north in the southbound lanes when a pickup truck headed south hit them and took off.

The Fishers suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Urik is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on August 8.