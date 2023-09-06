WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bristol man previously convicted of a child pornography-related charge in Lake County is now facing similar charges in Trumbull County.

Addison Fasula was indicted on 11 counts, including attempted rape with a sexually violent predator specification, gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

According to an indictment, the alleged crimes happened between June 2022 and August 2023. Prosecutors say the charges stem from a search of his home last month.

Fasula is currently in the Trumbull County Jail.

He’s set to be arraigned Thursday morning.