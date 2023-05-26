CORTLAND (WKBN) – A Gustavus man facing charges stemming from the investigation that led to the removal of dozens of hens and roosters from a property in Gustavus last summer has entered a plea.

Marcial Angel pleaded no contest and was found guilty of five of the 12 initial misdemeanor counts he was charged with in Central District Court this morning. The charges include possession of criminal tools, cruelty to animals, and animal fights.

First News was at the property on Saddler Krohler Road in August when humane agents served a search warrant and removed more than 100 birds. As part of his plea agreement, Angel’s jail sentence was suspended.

He’s also banned from owning or living with animals until the court approves, and will be on non-reporting probation for 5 years which allows Animal Welfare League humane agents to perform random checks.

Visiting judge Andrew Suhar ordered Angel pay more than $3,000 in restitution to the Animal Welfare League plus court costs.