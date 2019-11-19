Trumbull County man accused of stabbing man in stomach

Brewer is accused of stabbing another man in the stomach with a large knife just after midnight Sunday morning

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) — A man remains in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday, accused of stabbing another man inside of a trailer off Warner Road.

Steven Brewer, 33, is now charged with felonious assault.

He is accused of stabbing another man in the stomach with a large knife just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to the police report, one witness told deputies Brewer had asked for a ride and began knocking things off a dresser in a back bedroom when he attacked the victim.

The witness told investigators while the two were fighting, the victim was stabbed.

Deputies say when they arrived, the victim was holding Brewer down.

“To his credit, he was able to hold the violator down, the suspect down until deputies arrived,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

Brewer is being held on a $75,000 bond.