WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections meets Friday morning to certify candidates for the November ballot.

It may take a look at Sarah Kovoor’s nomination for Common Pleas Court Judge. She lost a primary race in May for another judgeship, and the board may consider if the law allows her to be on the ballot again.

Kovoor was nominated as the Republican candidate in the race to serve the remainder of Peter Kontos’ term.

Trumbull County Democrats chose Cynthia Rice to be on the ballot. She has served on the 11th District Court of Appeals since 2003.

Gov. Mike DeWine will still appoint a judge to serve until the November election.