TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday morning, Trumbull County issued a missing adult alert for John Wagner.

Saturday morning, April 30, Wagner left Pennsylvania, driving home to West Farmington, but never arrived.

Wagner reportedly suffers from diabetes and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2005 Chrysler PT cruiser with Ohio plates.

Wagner’s Vehicle

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Update: Wagner returned home and is safe as of around noon on Saturday.