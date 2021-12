SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they are calling a “Grinch.”

Surveillance video was released by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office showing a man who they say took Christmas presents from a home in Southington Township.

The incident happened Nov. 30 at a house on US-422, between state Routes 304 and 534.

If you recognize the man in the image or the vehicle, contact the detective bureau at (330) 675-4039.