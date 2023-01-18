WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Tamar Foreman: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention
Jasmine L. Harmon: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Antonio M. Jones: Felonious Assault
Rachelle Marbury: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Corey D. McDew: Aggravated possession of drugs
Carl J. Purefoy: Assault
Frankie R. Roten: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention
Lamar J. Russaw: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention – 2 counts
Christopher A. Shiflett: Aggravated possession of drugs
Colby A. Snook: Harassment with a bodily substance
Ademilson J. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine
Cody Stokes: Rape, assault
Jalil I. Musa: Having weapons while under disability
Davian L. Bessard: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Austin M. Groff: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with forfeiture, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Ryan M. Gregory: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Zachary J. Kozak: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Lucas Wheatcroft: Arson
Kurtis R. Byrd: Tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Bertram L. Davis: Breaking and entering, petty theft
Marcus L. Scurry Sr.: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle
Sherriann L. Odem: Felonious assault, resisting arrest, vandalism, theft
Steven Canzonetta: Domestic violence, aggravated trespass
Don. J. Hall: Theft
David J. Russell: Domestic violence
Preston Hines: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Erica R. Williams: Endangering children – 4 counts, domestic violence – 2 counts
Dennis L. Williams: Endangering children – 2 counts, domestic violence
Lawrence Dunmire: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Johnny R. Buckner: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs – 2 counts
Devin Rosenberg: Assault
Tyler Hunt: Criminal trespass
Marquis Gary: Receiving stolen property
Scott Simms: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Alexandrea M. Kornegay: Possession of cocaine
Poorsha B. Cathey: Receiving stolen property
John T. Bollinger: Having weapons while under disability, domestic violence, using weapons while intoxicated
Kyle M. Lutz: Failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, robbery, petty theft
Lisa A. Judd: Possession of cocaine
Brian D. Bolger: Possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Isiah D. Boyd: Resisting arrest
Johnathan T. Macrinos: Robbery
Johnathan T. Macrinos: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Christopher M. Mercer: Felonious assault – 2 counts, domestic violence, domestic violence – 2 counts
Patricia Parsons: Possession of heroin
Kayla A. Mathey: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs
Michele R. Prater: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs
Chelsea C. Coe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.