WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Alexandria Kozak: Escape
Jennifer L. Zurick: Aggravated vehicular assault, endangering children, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and endangering children
Jeffrey Reesman Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Cleveland Pope III: Assault
Anthony Holmes: Theft
Adam Wheeler: Two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with forfeiture
Nathan Johnson: Cocaine possession
Darian Satterlee: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and cocaine.
Darnell A. Crayon, Receiving stolen property
Ladarryl Savage: Aggravated possession of drugs.
David Turner Jr.: Theft, receiving stolen property, forgery and passing bad checks
Thomas (Tommie) Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerry Lough: Theft and receiving stolen property
Charles Wright: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Tyler Sharp: Robbery
Lisa Vivio: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Elias Bray: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and cocaine possession
Amanda McAuley: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia
Molder Bolden: Failure to comply with signal, order of a police officer
Kassy Goetz: Aggravated possession of drugs
Shedrick Brogdon: Possession of cocaine and fentanyl-related compound
Erick Rivers: Tampering with evidence with forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Michael Boltres: Assault and violating protection order
Michael Watson: Theft
Kenyana M.Pennock: Murder
William Spithaler: Theft without consent, criminal damaging, injuring vines, crops et. and criminal trespass
Kaylee M. Devlin: Pandering obscenity
Devonte J. Atwater: Burglary
Alexander C. Fales: Gross sexual imposition
Tawnia Brock: Drug Possession
Dwayne W. Jackson: Felonious assault
Tiffany U. Johnson: Felonious assault
Derek D. Sharpe: Domestic Violence
Jordan A. Major: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
Todd Harding: Theft
John Bartos III: Four counts of theft
Reinaldo R. Lizardi: Two counts of drug possession
Stanley E. Redd: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer
Johnny Taylor: Possessing defaced firearm and carrying concealed weapons
Edward R. Robinson: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated menacing
Lee A. Howell: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons
Anthony W. Kaczmark Jr. Harassment by inmate
Anastasia V. Strock: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Anthony P. Ciccia: Assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.