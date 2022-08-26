GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County are currently at a property on Saddler Krohler Road executing a search warrant.

They will be removing multiple hens and roosters from the property and are working with the prosecutor to determine whether or not they’ll be removing some dogs as well, according to AWL CEO Lori Shandor.

A concerned citizen who was worried about how the birds were being housed contacted AWL.

WKBN is at the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.