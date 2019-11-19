Trumbull County hospital hosts diabetes wellness talk

The Mahoning Valley is considered the "Diabetes Belt" because 12 percent of its population is living with the disease

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley is considered the “Diabetes Belt” because 12 percent of its population is living with the disease.

To help those affected, Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a free event Wednesday called Living Well with Diabetes.

Certified diabetes educators will offer screenings and educational information on how to live well while taking control of your health.

The forum comes at an important time of year when people could use some tools for healthy meal planning.

“For some people, they feel there are a lot of questions about the food. Some people with diabetes that is the first thing they ask,” said Linda Tominey, RN, diabetes coordinator.

Living Well with Diabetes is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Avalon9519 E. Market St., Warren. The forum is being held in the ballroom.

To register, call (800) 974-1489 or online at trumbullregional.org/events.