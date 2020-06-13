Trumbull County holds drive thru food fair

Trumbull County Fair regulars not only got some food, but vendors had the chance to do business again

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There was another drive thru food fair this weekend, but this time in Trumbull County.

“People are tired of being at home, and this was a safe way to come out and get some fair food,” said Toni Dunbar of the Trumbull County Fair.

On the second day of the Trumbull County Fair Food Frenzy, cars were waiting for the gates to open.

“A lot of people said they’d come back today, and we’re already seeing them come back,” said Tina Starr of E & E Ice Cream.

Vendors were also excited to see fairgoers once again.

“They are absolutely loving it. We haven’t had one person say, oh we didn’t think this would be a good idea. They have loved it. They’re very appreciative of it,” Starr said.

For some, it was the second weekend in a row, following the Canfield Food Fair Extravaganza, since COVID-19 took away most, if not all, events that make up their busiest season.

“We love coming to this fair, and it’s been so hard with trying to get different events because everything is getting canceled, so this is a blessing in disguise,” Starr said.

It won’t be the last time vendors like E & E Ice Cream are at the fairgrounds this summer.

The Trumbull County Fair Board announced another Fair Food Frenzy for later this month as well as a Fourth of July celebration, featuring fair food, fireworks and a junior fair parade.

“I had somebody tell me they hadn’t been to a fair in 20 years because they can’t actually walk, but they can drive up and get their fair food,” Dunbar said.

They are giving all people a chance to enjoy fair activities, even if it is different.