Trumbull County highlights some of its favorite Thanksgiving traditions

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that has traditions — beyond turkey and pumpkin pie.

At Kent State’s Trumbull campus in Champion Wednesday evening, runners were picking up packets for Thursday’s 41st annual Warren Kiwanis Turkey Trot.

Paul Carlson, of Bazetta Township, has run in just about all of them and this year, he’ll have company.

“My family comes in,” he said. “My grandkids will all run with me tomorrow. With the grandchildren, it’s been about a 10-year tradition.”

Ten years ago, the Kiwanis Turkey Trot had 2,800 runners. This year, there will be 1,500 because there are now at least six Turkey Trots in the area.

For Carrisa Renninger, it’ll be her first time in the race. She’s running the two-mile.

“We’re just doing it for fun,” she said.

Four miles south at the Sunrise Inn in Warren, the phone rang nonstop as people ordered their day-before-Thanksgiving pizzas.

For people living out-of-town, places like the Sunrise are a must-stop when they come home.

“My son just came up from Chattanooga and since he was addicted to Sunrise pizza, he always buys them when he gets here,” Larry Brooks said. “We just got five of them now to take home.”

“It’s traditionally a pizza day,” said Ken Haidaris, with Sunrise Inn. “People are cooking, getting things ready for tomorrow, so they don’t want to cook.”

Another four miles south at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, Santa heard what a young girl wants for Christmas while security guards patrolled nearly-empty aisles.

But that will change on Thanksgiving when the Eastwood Mall opens at 6 p.m., closes at 1 a.m. and reopens at 6 a.m. Black Friday.

“People who go shopping on Thanksgiving obviously want fun and we’re going to give them fun,” said Joe Bell, with the Eastwood Mall. “First 500 people in line at the food court doors will get swag bags filled with all kinds of goodies and discount coupons and what have you.”