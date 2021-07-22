Trumbull County Health voices concerns on Delta variant, increased cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District voiced concerns about the Delta variant and an increase in county COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county’s total number of cases from the past two days have equaled the county’s previous seven-day case count, according to a release from TCCHD. They said the bulk of these cases are happening within the community and not in congregate care settings such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The district said the Delta variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S., is a serious threat to those who are unvaccinated. Trumbull County’s vaccination rate remains under 45%.

The health district is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Eastwood Mall in the former Lane Bryant location. The clinics are every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays in August from 1-4 p.m.

The Warren City Health District is also offering a Moderna vaccine clinic at 258 E. Market St on the third floor on August 11, 18 and 25 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on each date.

The WCHD will also hold a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Perkins Park from 12-5 p.m. on August 22.

The TCCHD encourages those who are not vaccinated to continue masking and social distancing.

Updated COVID-19 information for Trumbull County is available on the TCCHD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information on upcoming COVID-19 clinics, visit the WCD’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com