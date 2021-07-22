Trumbull County Health voices concerns on Delta variant, increased cases

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District voiced concerns about the Delta variant and an increase in county COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county’s total number of cases from the past two days have equaled the county’s previous seven-day case count, according to a release from TCCHD. They said the bulk of these cases are happening within the community and not in congregate care settings such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The district said the Delta variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S., is a serious threat to those who are unvaccinated. Trumbull County’s vaccination rate remains under 45%.

The health district is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Eastwood Mall in the former Lane Bryant location. The clinics are every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays in August from 1-4 p.m.

The Warren City Health District is also offering a Moderna vaccine clinic at 258 E. Market St on the third floor on August 11, 18 and 25 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on each date.

The WCHD will also hold a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Perkins Park from 12-5 p.m. on August 22.

The TCCHD encourages those who are not vaccinated to continue masking and social distancing.

Updated COVID-19 information for Trumbull County is available on the TCCHD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information on upcoming COVID-19 clinics, visit the WCD’s website.