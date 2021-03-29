Trumbull County health department can’t vaccinate 16, 17-year-olds right now

The health district currently only has access to the Moderna vaccine, which is only eligible for residents 18 and older

(WKBN) – As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to more people in the state this week, the Trumbull County Combined Health District says there are some things that the community should know.

Residents who are 16 or 17 will have to find providers with the Pfizer vaccine. A list of vaccine providers can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

Anyone who registered a 16 or 17-year-old for the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Clinic on April 1 will need to cancel their appointment. That can be done by calling the health district’s office at 330-675-2489.

You need to have an appointment to attend the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Clinic. To register, click here.

To speed up the check-in process, health officials are strongly encouraging everyone scheduled to visit their website to download, print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record form and bring the completed form along with their confirmation code to the appointment.