Trumbull County Head Start program delayed over shortage of transportation workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Head Start program in Trumbull County is delayed because there are not enough transportation workers to provide busing.

According to Trumbull County Action Program officials, their transportation partner indicated that they do not have the staffing necessary to support the needs of the program and service their existing transportation routes, citing a shortage of transportation services across the Valley.

Classes were supposed to start at the end of August but have now been delayed until Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com