Trumbull County grand jury indicts man on charges related to Warren baby’s injuries

Christopher Elliott, 20, is charged with felonious assault and child endangering

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man is in the Trumbull County Jail on child endangering and felonious assault charges after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Christopher Elliott, 20, was booked into the jail Monday.

Police say Elliott is facing charges related to a child abuse investigation in Warren.

In June, staff at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman told investigators a 2-month-old baby had broken ribs on both sides of her body and a broken femur.

At the time, Detective Nick Carney said there were also healing bones, leading them to believe the injuries weren’t accidental.

Trumbull County Children Services placed the baby with safe family members during the investigation.

The indictment doesn’t list Elliott’s relationship to the child.