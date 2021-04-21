Trumbull County grand jury declines to indict man in fatal accident involving granddaughter

Calvin Barger, Jr. faced charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI after the death of 17-month-old Kaleeha Queen

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury decided not to indict a grandfather who hit his granddaughter with a vehicle in March, killing her.

Calvin Barger, Jr. faced charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI after the death of 17-month-old Kaleeha Queen.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said Kaleeha was in the yard playing on a swing set but ran out in front of the pickup as Barger was pulling out.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Barger took several sobriety tests, including a chemical breath test that revealed his blood alcohol content was .094, over the legal driving limit of .08.

The family asked the court for mercy, however, calling it a tragic accident. Kaleeha’s parents, Kayla and Joseph Queen, said they just wanted Barger home so that they could grieve as a family.

“We understand it as a pure accident. We lost our baby, but he’s grieving, too,” Kayla Queen told WKBN last month.