Trumbull County fire departments say levies crucial to maintaining current operations

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Prices are rising. Fire departments are feeling the pinch for diesel fuel, medical supplies and even rubber gloves.

Two fire departments in Trumbull County are hoping to raise some funds by asking voters to approve levies.

A five-year 4-mill levy would generate a little more than $500,000 a year for the Newton Falls Joint Fire District.

Fire Chief Doug Theobald says their personnel costs alone come close to that.

The department has seen an increase in the number of calls in recent years. Add that to the rising cost of the department’s utilities, fuel and medical supplies, it takes a big hit on their current budget.

If approved, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $140 a year.

The Champion’s Fire Department is also turning to the voters to maintain fire and EMS protection.

The people will decide on an additional 0.95-mill continual levy.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, it would cost $33.25 a year.

It would generate $179,314 annually for the department.

That money will help keep up with current operations.

Check the graphic below for updated results from these two levies or view all of the races on our Election Results page.