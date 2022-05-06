TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen fire departments in Trumbull County have received a total of $200,000 in grants from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighting equipment and protective gear is expensive.

“The boots average around $500 a pair, helmets are between $300 and $400 and the pagers are almost $800 a piece,” says Chief Cory VanKanegan of the Kinsman Fire Department.

There are expiration dates on some of the costly gear. But thanks to grant funding, the pricey equipment can be bought, and already tight budgets used on other department necessities.

“Grant funding it keeps the fire service alive items are going up in cost every single day so this allows us to be able to keep up to date with the most and latest technology to keep our members safe,” says Chief Scott Bower of the Southington Volunteer Fire Department.

“Grants benefit us in ways that we can’t even describe,” continues Chief VanKanegan.

Cortland, Kinsman, and Southington fire departments received a little bit less than $15,000 each for equipment.

Cortland plans to use the money to purchase ladders, portable lighting systems, and battery operated tools for a new fire truck set to arrive this summer.

Kinsman and Southington both plan to use the the money to buy new boots and pagers for their members.

“It allows us to do stuff we couldn’t ordinarily or wouldn’t be feasible for us to do on our own because of funding issues that everyone is experiencing,” says Chief David Rea of the Cortland Fire Department.