WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Home grown sweet corn will be available at a Trumbull County farm.

Lutz Farms on South Leavitt Road in Warren is selling it starts at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Face masks are required.

You’re also not allowed to open the husks to look. just pick the ears you are going to buy.

Lutz will also limit the number of people at each corn wagon.

They are keeping the price the same as last year, 14 ears for $4.