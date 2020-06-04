Trumbull County Fairgrounds to host drive-thru Food Frenzy

A Food Frenzy and Farmer's Market will be held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds this month

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Food Frenzy and Farmer’s Market will be held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds this month.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 from noon to 7 p.m.

The event will include several food vendors offering various types of fair food. Customers can just drive up, give their order and drive away.

A map of the concessionaires will be given out at the gate.

The following concessions will be available:

BP Enterprise – Mexican, food, Italian sausage, haluski, nachos and cheese.

Brady’s Concessions – Corn dogs, cheese on a stick, soft pretzels, chicken fingers, blooming onions

Cotterman’s County Fair Waffles – French waffles

DeChellis – Oven-baked stromboli rolls (several varieties)

E&E Ice Cream – Ice cream, milkshakes, apple dumplings, cobblers

Just Poppin’ Around – Flavored popcorn

Lobo’s Pasta – Cavatelli, gnocchi, ravioli bread bowl, meatball sandwich

Midway Ice & Concessions – Pizza, elephant ears, funnel cake, fried Oreos, carmel apples

Molnar’s Concessions – Steak hoagies, hot sausage, cinnamon rolls

Mullen Concession – Lemon shakes

Richardson Fries – French fries

Smith’s Concessions – Kielbasa and kraut sandwiches, hot dogs, french fries

Vlahos Gyros – Greek gyros, chicken gyros, Greek pastries

Customers can enter at Gate A on Hoagland Blackstub Road. The exit is at Gate C.

The event is free and open to the public.