BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Fair Food Frenzy returns to Trumbull County this weekend.

It’ll be the same as last year — stay in your car and drive up for your treats.

It’s happening at the fairgrounds in Bazetta Township from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

There are 12 vendors lined up.

It’s cash only.