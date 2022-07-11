TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – It is almost officially fair time in Trumbull County.

The Trumbull County Fair kicks off on Tuesday.

“We have a new tuff truck competition coming Tuesday night, you can enter your truck for $25,” says the Trumbull County Fair Director Toni Dunbar.

There is so much to do and see this year and the forecast is looking great for it.

Admission on Tuesday will be $2, $10 if you want to go on rides. It will be $12 Wednesday through Sunday, which includes all rides and the grandstand.

A big part of the Trumbull County Fair is the 4H program.

“We wash our animals, prepare them…that’s a year-long project…we take them to some pre-shows…it’s just a big project,” said Trevor Mendenhall, a 16-year-old who’s been involved in the Trumbull County 4H program since he was nine.

“It’s always a good time, I always enjoy the people I’m around in the Trumbull County Fair,” Mendenhall continued.

For more information, you can visit the Trumbull County Fair website.