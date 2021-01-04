Trumbull County Engineers propose new sidewalk project in Howland Twp.

The $189,000 project is scheduled for construction in the fall of 2021

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Engineer proposed a new sidewalk installation project Monday.

The project is in cooperation with Howland Township. The sidewalks would stretch along both sides of Willow Drive from Warren Sharon Road to High Street and along High Street from Willow Drive to State Route 46.

It would consist of 795 feet of new sidewalk, new curb ramps and truncated domes to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, catch basin adjustments and the application of new crosswalk and stop lines.

The proposed project will also link pedestrian destinations in the Howland Corners area.

No new permanent or temporary right-of-way is needed to construct the project.

The $189,000 project is scheduled for construction in the fall of 2021.

During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained as well as access to all adjacent properties, businesses and intersection streets.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith is looking for comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of this proposed project.

Environmental impacts include those involving archeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the project.

Smith is also requesting information regarding the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to Gary Shaffer, P.E., by January 30 at the Trumbull County Engineer’s office, 650 North River Road in Warren or by calling 330-675-2640.