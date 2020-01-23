Trumbull County Engineers add three new trucks

Breaking News
by: Nadine Grimley

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office has added three new snowplows to their fleet.

The 2020 diesel models were ordered back in August and just arrived this week.

Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka says these trucks are more reliable than the older ones and are outfitted with the latest snow fighting technology.

“The trucks will help us save money. Being new, they’re under warranty, be less breakdown, less down time for the trucks as well as the new equipment that applies salt to the roadways is more efficient than what we’ve had in the past,” said Klejka.

Kljka says the salt-spreading equipment is computer-generated and takes the guess work out of how much material is going down on the road.

Each truck costs about $180,000.

