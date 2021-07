TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for Trumbull County drivers’ opinions.

It’s regarding the addition of a diamond interchange at State Routes 46 and 82.

ODOT wants to know your thoughts on the project so there will be a virtual meeting Thursday evening to discuss it.

That meeting starts at 5 p.m., and you can register online or by calling 330-786-2274.