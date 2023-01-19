HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Curtis Quiggle had a passion for animals. The West Farmington man passed away in February, and in his will, he specified all of his proceeds were to be given to the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office.

The executor of his estate said Quiggle liked the way Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss and her staff attended to the animals and helped people get help with their pets.

Goss was recently presented with a nearly $210,000 check for the office. She said she was “shocked” to receive the large donation and says she hopes it’ll be used to help find a new location for the pound, whether it be a stand-alone facility or partnering with another organization.