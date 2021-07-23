Trumbull County dispatchers honored for quick action that saved man from overdose

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Trumbull County took time Friday morning to recognize some of their own.

Dispatchers Matthew Smith, Nicholas Johnson and Stephanie Palumbo all got certificates for their efforts on the job one day in March.

That’s when a man was brought to the Warren post, unresponsive from an apparent overdose.

One dispatcher called for EMS. The others revived him with two doses of naloxone.

“Just for you to evaluate a situation, act and respond the way you did, is just amazing,” Lt. Nakia Hendrix said. “It makes me proud to be an Ohio State trooper and work for this organization, and I’m proud of you guys for what you’ve done.”

Troopers say the quick actions by all three saved the man’s life.