Trumbull County deputies union makes donation to help Braceville family after house fire

Firefighters estimate the fire caused anywhere between $50,000 to $60,000 in damage

by: Nadine Grimley

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Deputies in Trumbull County are helping a Braceville family whose home was badly damaged by a fire Wednesday.

The Trumbull County Deputies Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 137 gave the family $800 to help buy clothes and other things for their children.

Braceville Fire Chief Todd Garland said they think a cooking accident started the fire. He said the family was deep-frying something in a pot on the stove when it boiled over and caught fire.

Everyone made it out safely.

