TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Deputies Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 137 made a donation to a local school.

According to a Facebook post, the FOP donated five Gaiam Kids Balance Ball chairs and two replacement balls to a Kindergarten class at Niles City Schools.

These chairs are made to improve posture while sitting and keep kids focused during class.