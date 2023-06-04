CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Ten departments have been working to fight a fire encompassing over 10 acres of wooded brush land in Trumbull County Sunday evening.

According to Champion fire chief Tom Dempsey, various Trumbull County fire departments and medical personnel were working Sunday evening to put out 10 acres of burning woods near Nezbar Drive in Champion Township.

Dempsey said crews have already put out another 40 acres of spot fires, but the remaining 10 acres were difficult to access due to the amount of creeks and wetlands in the area.

According to Dempsey, two brush units blew out tires due to the wooded terrain.

The fire departments have been using drone technology and heat imaging equipment to examine the scene.

Credit: Dean Stanley

Credit: Dean Stanley

Credit: Dean Stanley

Credit: Dean Stanley

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be coming to help and is expected to arrive around 11 p.m. Due to access issues, the department will bring a bulldozer to clear the brush, along with manpower to assist the crews already on scene.

Among those at the scene included:

Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department

Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department

Bristol Fire Department

Warren Fire Department

Champion Township Fire Department

Southington Fire Department

Farmington Township Fire Department

Bazetta Fire Department

Trumbull EMS

Dempsey said the lack of rain over the last couple weeks has contributed to how fast the fire spread. He said departments are concerned, as winds are supposed to pick up overnight.

Dempsey said he suspects open burning contributed to the start of the fire, though an exact cause isn’t known at this time.

At this time, crews say they have the fire under control and are waiting to ensure the hotspots are thoroughly extinguished. Some departments have cleared the scene.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.