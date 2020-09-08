Trumbull County crash sends 2 to hospital

It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on US-422 in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Trumbull County Tuesday morning.



It happened just after 10 a.m. on US-422 in Warren.

Officers say the driver of the silver Chevy Cruze was attempting to turn left into Agree Auto Sales and collided with a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Cruze and a passenger in the Jeep were taken to the hospital by the Howland and Warren Township fire departments.

Police say the driver of the Cruze will be cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.