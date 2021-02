Ellwood Aluminum put together the 95,000-pound slab in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County company believes it set a record, casting the largest aluminum slab ever produced in North America.

Ellwood Aluminum put together the behemoth weighing over 95,000 pounds in Hubbard. It will be used for injection mold dies.

It has the capability to make casting up to 30 feet long.

The company is a worldwide manufacturer of large diameter aluminum ingot and billet, rectangular slab and cast plate.