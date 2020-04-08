Trumbull County Commissioners working to secure funding for first responders

Trumbull County Commissioners are trying to help with funding as local first responders struggle to find equipment and supplies

(WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioners are trying to help with funding as local first responders struggle to find equipment and supplies.

Commissioners said they are in daily contact with Emergency Management directors. They’re also talking to local fire chiefs to see where personal protective equipment is needed.

“Originally, we had $35,000. They spent that. They needed another $50,000, so we allocated that Monday,” said Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Commissioners say they’re working with the county auditor to find funding to help pay for equipment.