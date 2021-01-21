Trumbull County Commissioners vote to discipline county’s HR director

The discipline comes following allegations of the policy and procedure manual

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioners voted to discipline the county’s HR director after what they called violations of the policy and procedure manual.

Commissioners wouldn’t specify the allegations against director Richard Jackson but noted that there had been two incidents for which he was being disciplined.

Jackson will be suspended for 17 days as a result — two days for the first violation and 15 days for the second.

The discipline was announced during the Trumbull County Commissioner’s meeting on Thursday after an executive session.