Trumbull County commissioners discuss tap-in sewer fee for Lordstown battery plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Construction continues on the new General Motors battery plant in Lordstown. On Tuesday, Trumbull County commissioners talked about a tap-in sewer fee.

The commissioners are unsure whether or not GM is going to tap-in at the Route 45 location or where they already had sewers at the former GM plant.

The tap-in fee for businesses depends on their usage and in this case, the amount would be $1.8 million.

Right now, the commissioners say they’re looking at some legal issues and determining what agreements have been made.

“There were two different groups talking in two different ways. We have to find out the agreements that were made and then we have to talk to our attorneys about the tap-in fees,” said Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Fuda said this is similar to when the Eastwood Mall wanted to tap-in to the county sewers and didn’t want to pay a tap-in fee but ultimately did.

There’s no deadline for a decision.