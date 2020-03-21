Trumbull County Commissioners declare ‘State of Emergency’ in county

Departments under the board's jurisdiction are staggering work shifts and maximizing remote work access

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioners declared a “State of Emergency” in the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration was made Saturday during a special Board of Commissioners meeting. As part of that declaration, departments under the board’s jurisdiction are staggering work shifts and maximizing remote work access in order to “promote the health and safety of employees and the public.”

Departments that are affected by these changes include the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services and the Child Support Agency.

All employees in “essential services” will remain on regular schedules.