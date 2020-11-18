Trumbull County Commissioners approve hazard pay for some county employees

Local News

Full-time employees will receive $1,500, while part-time employees at Elderly Affairs will receive $500

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve hazard pay for employees at the 911 Center, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Elderly Affairs.

Full-time employees will receive $1,500, while part-time employees at Elderly Affairs will receive $500.

Commissioner Frank Fuda said the money is coming from the Federal CARES Act.

Dispatchers with the Trumbull County 911 Center filed a grievance with their union earlier this month, alleging that COVID-19 safety protocols were not being enforced.

While the county did not accept the complaint as being a violation of the collective bargaining agreement and called some details of the complaint “not factual,” the county agreed to a one-time award for each union member.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com