Trumbull County Commissioners approve hazard pay for some county employees

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve hazard pay for employees at the 911 Center, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Elderly Affairs.

Full-time employees will receive $1,500, while part-time employees at Elderly Affairs will receive $500.

Commissioner Frank Fuda said the money is coming from the Federal CARES Act.

Dispatchers with the Trumbull County 911 Center filed a grievance with their union earlier this month, alleging that COVID-19 safety protocols were not being enforced.

While the county did not accept the complaint as being a violation of the collective bargaining agreement and called some details of the complaint “not factual,” the county agreed to a one-time award for each union member.