Trumbull County commissioner supports resolution to join WRTA, not raising taxes

State funding pays for WRTA's fixed routes in Trumbull County through the end of May 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka now says he’ll support a resolution to have the county join WRTA.

This comes almost a week after a meeting where Polivka was at odds with other county leaders and department heads over how to proceed once state funding for WRTA’s fixed-route in Trumbull County runs out.

Polivka says he’s still against a sales tax to pay for the service, since he’d like to see the county use the money they already have to get matching funds.

“I still think that we should work within our framework. We have $1.5 million up to that at Job and Family, and we have $425,000 that was committed for senior transportation. We should use that money and try to leverage it,” Polivka said.

Department heads have opposed using those dollars, saying that money has to be used for what it’s earmarked.

