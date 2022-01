WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda announced Monday that he will not be seeking re-election.

Fuda said that he is retiring at the end of the year and will serve out the remainder of his term. He’s been a commissioner for 16 years and was on Niles City Council many years prior to that.

Fuda said that after working for 64 years, he’s decided it is time to spend more time with his family.