Trumbull County Combined Health District warn residents to stay safe during Halloween, trick-or-treating

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District and Warren City Health District reported Monday that they continue to see an increase in daily COVID-19 case counts.

To minimize spread of COVID-19 from one community to the next, TCCHD and WCHD recommend

all door-to-door Trick-or-Treating events take place Saturday October 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They advise residents to exercise caution when deciding to participate in events that put them in contact with people outside their households.

To lower risk, TCCHD and WCHD recommend the following:

Holding a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treat event, with children in costume and face coverings, staying in cars and collecting treats from individuals spaced at least six feet apart.

Holding drive-by costume or car-decorating contests with judges who are physically distanced.

Leaving treats in the mailboxes of friends and neighbors.

Decorating your home and hiding treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating.

Holding costume parties or pumpkin carving events or contests online, such as zoom or skype.

TCCHD and WCHD also suggest limiting parties to 10 or fewer people and to hold the event in an outdoor area in order to social distance. They recommend against large in-person Halloween parties.

They also say to avoid activities, such as bobbing for apples, that foster the spread of infection.

Face coverings for those 2 years old and older should also be worn while trick-or-treating, passing out treats or attending attractions or events.

TCCHD and WCHD suggest carrying hand sanitizer, using it often such as coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.

For parents, they recommend the following:

If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.

Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (Note: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)

Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.

If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.

And for community members, they recommend:

Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station.

Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one.

Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

TCCHD and WCHD added that vaccines are still the best defense against COVID-19.