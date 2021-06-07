Trumbull County Combined Health District closes offices to public

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) announced Monday that they will be closing their offices to the public until further notice.

This closure is due to unforeseen issues, which are resulting in road closures. These road closures make it challenging to access the offices, which led to the decision to close to the public.

Staff will still be available and services will continue.

TCCHD encourages those that need access to their services to do so by calling 330-675-2489 or emailing health@co.trumbull.oh.us.

If you must visit in person or have already scheduled a meeting, you should call beforehand for arrangements to be made for access.