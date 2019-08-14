Trumbull County club preparing for 25th annual antique tractor show

The tractor show runs all weekend long at the Antique Tractor Club on Ridge Road in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County commissioners took their weekly meeting on the road ahead of the 25th annual tractor show.

The Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County hosted the gathering on Wednesday.

This weekend, they’ll be holding a show featuring Ford tractors and equipment. Club trustees say there will be tractor pulls, a flea market and concessions.

They encourage the public to check out all they have to offer. Admission is $5.

“It’s good for them to see the old tractors, historically, past events. We could have about 200 antique tractors out here and plus the excitement of seeing them pull,” said club trustee Donald Murphy.

