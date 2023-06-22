WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s longtime clerk of courts says she won’t be running again in 2024.

Karen Infante Allen says after 20 years as clerk, she’ll be retiring at the end of her term.

Infante Allen has spent 37 years total working in government.

Already two people have expressed interest in running for the position. Democrat Jennifer Holland currently works as chief deputy clerk in the county’s Juvenile Court. She’s worked in the court system for 17 years and previously served as Infante Allen’s administrative assistant.

“I do have the qualifications and experience. I hope I get the support of the public and the attorneys and judges,” Holland said.

Meanwhile, Republican Rich Dascenzo is chairman of the Vienna Township Board of Trustees. He’s been a trustee for about 14 and a half years. He’s also a third-generation co-owner of his family business Dutch Auto Body.

“I’m a people person and as being township trustee, you deal with the public, you serve the public, and I want to do it at a county level,” Dascenzo said.

Both Holland and Dascenzo will have to run in the 2024 primary election. Infante Allen’s Term expires at the end of 2024.