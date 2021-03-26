Trumbull County cleans up after strong winds roll through

Trees were downed and power was cut to hundreds of customers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winds took down trees and powerlines Friday across Trumbull County, causing some to lose power.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, there are still nearly 300 customers without service.

Central Parkway in Warren was closed Friday as crews worked to restore power.

“They got out here pretty fast. I give it to them. They always come out here pretty quick. Other than that, hopefully, it’s on some time today,” said Keith Allen.

Ohio Edison crews worked to fix a utility pole and its lines. The pole was taken down by a tree when strong winds came roaring through.

“It sounded like a tornado, actually,” Allen said. “We took the dogs out, and they were up in the air.”

Bradley Rowyak of Cortland was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car trying to remove a tree that fell across Bradley Brownlee Road in Fowler.

In Vernon Township, firefighters were called to handle smoke in a home they say was caused by an electric short when a tree and utility pole toppled over.

“We ended up with all these bad winds and everything that came through. A lot of trees, wires down throughout the township and, actually, throughout the northern part of the county,” said Burghill-Vernon Fire Chief George Snyder.

An LED sign on Brookfield’s green lit up with the word “Windy,” warning residents about the storms.