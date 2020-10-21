Trumbull County church hosting seminars to help those struggling with trauma

The first of the three-part series will focus on explaining trauma and adverse childhood experiences

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A church in Trumbull County is working to help those struggling with trauma in their lives.

New Life Christian Fellowship in Liberty Township has scheduled “Building Trauma-Informed Community Care” seminars, and they start Wednesday.

The first seminar will be held at the church at 2088 Tibbetts Wick Rd. from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It will focus on explaining trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

The second of the three-part series will be held next week.

