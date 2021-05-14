Trumbull County car dealership owner helps family in need after loss of long time friends

After the pandemic took away two close friends, Frankie Fordeley wanted to help their daughter and grandson

(WKBN) – This pandemic has impacted us all in many different ways from sickness to unemployment and for some, worse. One car dealership owner in Trumbull County is looking to help turn things around for one local family, who are close friends and long time customers.

Ravyn Powell and her son Kristoffer Brown have no clue what was waiting for them at Nonnies Motors in Champion Friday.

A car they were prepared to buy has now become a gift.

Frankie Fordeley is the owner of the dealership, and he says after the pandemic related deaths of long customers and friends Steve and Debbie, he knew he had to help their daughter and grandson in their time of need.

“I know what Steve would have done for me. He definitely would have hooked me up with the best, and that’s what I’m going to do for her today,” Fordeley said.

Powell was only looking for what she called a clunker for her son, something to hold him over for just a few months as they continue to deal with losing two loved ones just days apart.

“Literally, like he said, something to make payments on that wasn’t gonna cost me much, and he did this,” Powell said.

That tradition of friendship and support continues with Fordeley’s gift of a 2015 Chevy Sonic.

Powell’s son Kristoffer Brown is thankful for their families’ close bonds.

“My grandfather didn’t just trust anybody, so for that to be there, that’s a big deal. That’s a big thing. You just don’t form connections like that overnight,” Brown said.

Brown and Powell both feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

Brown already has plans for his new ride.

“Work, pretty much everything gets settled, probably back home and tell my girlfriend I have a ride,” he said.

Fordeley is hoping to start a chain reaction of kindness.

“If we can get one other person to do what I’m doing…every year, look what can happen,” Fordeley said.