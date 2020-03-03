Trumbull County bridge will close for over 2 months to be replaced

According to the Trumbull County Engineer's Office, about 1,800 vehicles drive the Weathersfield Twp. bridge each day

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A bridge replacement project in Trumbull County will soon be underway.

County leaders held a ground-breaking ceremony in the rain on Tuesday to mark the start of the project.

Beginning March 16, the bridge on West Park Avenue/Brunstetter Road near the Weathersfield-Lordstown line will be closed for 75 days.

It’s all part of a more than $464,000 widening project.

“We were fortunate in receiving funding to cover the majority of the costs associated with the replacement. It was starting to fall into a condition where it was gonna have to be posted. Fortunately, we were able to avoid that,” said Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith.

The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office says about 1,800 vehicles drive the bridge each day.